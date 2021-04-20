Hotel Villa Deux Rivieres
Luang Prabang, Laos
| +856 71 213 069
Villa Deux Rivieres, Luang Prabang, Laos.Most visitors don't associate Laos with luxury - until they spend a little time in Luang Prabang. Villa Deux Rivieres sits at the conflux of - you guessed it - two rivers - and offers a wonderful respite from the banana pancake trail. This is a five-star getaway in the heart of the old city, seconds from the water, ancient temples, cafes, restaurants, and shops.
Villa Deux Rivieres serves a brilliant breakfast in one of the coziest restaurants you'll ever wake up to, but is also situated next door to a vegetarian restaurant (unnamed and newly opened when I visited last year) that serves all manner of pseudo-protein dishes. The hotel is also near some of the city's least-known, but best kept temples, and puts you square in the middle of the action.
At $439 for four days and three nights, the riverview suite is a fantastic deal.