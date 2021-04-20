HOTEL VIEW POINT Lakeside Rd, Pokhara 45600, Nepal

Nepal Annapurna base camp trekking with aboutnepaltreks.com Just a couple of year ago i was in pokhar and Annapurna tour when i was there i get these experience :'

Annapurna Base Camp Trek offers an exciting opportunity to have the close views of the mountains in comparatively less time span and hence its popularity is increasing day by day. Some of the major attractions of Annapurna Base Camp Trek include travelling to the vantage point which offers stunning views of 11 majestic mountain peaks, passing through the local villages where we will get to know their culture and livelihood and walking through dense rhododendron forests. This trek is categorized as an easy trek and requires no previous trekking experience. Annapurna Base Camp Trek begins from the beautiful lake city of Pokhara from where we will reach to the foot of Annapurna- Annapurna Base Camp (4210m). September to November and March to May are the best time for engaging in Annapurna Base Camp Trek.

