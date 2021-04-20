Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Verhaegen

Oude Houtlei 110, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Website
| +32 9 265 07 60
Hotel Verhagen, Ghent, Belgium Ghent Belgium

More info

Check Availability >

Hotel Verhagen, Ghent, Belgium

Centrally located, the sumptuous Hôtel Verhaegen is a mine of local history. Formerly a private mansion inhabited by barons and counts, the five room hotel has been carefully restored by its current owners, a pair of interior designers. Original details include ornate fireplaces and canvases by the 18th century Ghent painter Pieter Norbert van Reijsschoot.


This appeared in the September/October 2010 issue. 
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30