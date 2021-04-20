Hotel Verhaegen
Oude Houtlei 110, 9000 Gent, Belgium
| +32 9 265 07 60
Photo courtesy of Hotel Verhaegen
Hotel Verhagen, Ghent, BelgiumCentrally located, the sumptuous Hôtel Verhaegen is a mine of local history. Formerly a private mansion inhabited by barons and counts, the five room hotel has been carefully restored by its current owners, a pair of interior designers. Original details include ornate fireplaces and canvases by the 18th century Ghent painter Pieter Norbert van Reijsschoot.
This appeared in the September/October 2010 issue.