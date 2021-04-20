Where are you going?
Hotel Vela Vrata

Setaliste Vladimira Gortana 7, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 494 750
Buzet, Istria Croatia

Hotel Vela Vrata

Another one of Istria’s hilltop highlights, this stylish boutique hotel is perched in the medieval town of Buzet, known for being Istria’s center of truffles—and decidedly less crowded than Motovun. It features just 19 rooms, complete with wood accents, antique-style furnishings, modern conveniences like Wi-Fi, and lovely views, as well as an on-site restaurant that serves seasonal dishes made with local ingredients like white truffles, wild asparagus, prosciutto, and boškarin (Istrian ox). There’s also a small spa with an indoor pool and Finnish sauna, helping make Hotel Vela Vrata a dreamy home base for exploring Istra’s interior.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

David Farley
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Buzet, Istria

Buzet is an ideal town for wandering. Afterward, settle into the Vela Vrata hotel near the church of St. George and its stone city gate, both built during the Venetian empire.

