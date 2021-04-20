Hotel Vela Vrata
Setaliste Vladimira Gortana 7, 52420, Buzet, Croatia
| +385 52 494 750
Hotel Vela VrataAnother one of Istria’s hilltop highlights, this stylish boutique hotel is perched in the medieval town of Buzet, known for being Istria’s center of truffles—and decidedly less crowded than Motovun. It features just 19 rooms, complete with wood accents, antique-style furnishings, modern conveniences like Wi-Fi, and lovely views, as well as an on-site restaurant that serves seasonal dishes made with local ingredients like white truffles, wild asparagus, prosciutto, and boškarin (Istrian ox). There’s also a small spa with an indoor pool and Finnish sauna, helping make Hotel Vela Vrata a dreamy home base for exploring Istra’s interior.
Buzet, Istria
