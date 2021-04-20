Hotel Urban Carrera de S. Jerónimo, 34, 28014 Madrid, Spain

Drinks in a Glass Palace After a late night flamenco show our group was making our way down the street when the Urban Glass Bar called to us.

Never one to ignore a call, we entered.



The first thing that caught our eyes was the massive chandelier watching over the imbibers and the illusion that everyone was perfectly suspended in invisible seats.



Not to worry, there is no black magic at work, simply glass chairs which add to the elegant ambiance of the intimate room.



The cocktails are imaginative, well made and served with a smile, but it’s the large street side windows which make Glass Bar the place to be seen.



We enjoyed a few bottles of Cava and oysters, before making our way into spirits - needless to say, everyone left delighted.



Image courtesy of Hotel Urban.