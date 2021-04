Quiet Location in a Historic Landmark

This hotel is away from the hustle and bustle but conveniently located. The train station is just a 10-minute walk away, or you can take the U-Bahn.Rooms are large and spotless and breakfast is included. Staff are friendly and will help you make the most of your time in Munich with their recommendations.Wi-Fi is available in the lobby. Great value for a charming hotel in a historical building.