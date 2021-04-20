Hotel The Champs
Banana Trail, Portsmouth, Dominica
Photo courtesy of Hotel The Champs
Hotel The ChampsWhy we love it: A friendly haven on Dominica’s northwest coast that caters to outdoor enthusiasts
Highlights:
- A short stroll to the beach and hiking trails
- Access to outdoor activities like horseback riding and river boat tours
- Comfort in the form of AC, laundry service, and free Wi-Fi
The Review:
Divers and tourists adore this northern nook, which presides over a hill near some of Dominica’s best descents and attractions. In under 10 minutes, guests can walk to either the beach or segment 11 of the Waitukubuli National Trail. Other activities the hotel can help arrange include birdwatching, horseback riding, and river boat tours. Also on offer is a shuttle service around Picard that will even pick up travelers from Douglas-Charles Airport 45 minutes away.
Overlooking the ocean, The Champs boasts some classic tropical details, like balcony latticework and brightly colored umbrellas beside a turquoise pool, fringed by fruit trees and a flowering garden. Mainly, though, it serves comfort, including air-conditioning, laundry service, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, private patios or balconies, safety deposit boxes, and in-room tea and coffee-makers, plus grace notes like wine glasses and electrical outlets near the nightstands. Adventure travelers and guests flying long-haul especially prize the hot tub—not to mention extras like yoga classes, massage sessions, watersports, and even karaoke. The made-to-order breakfast remains a hit, as does on-site Restaurant The Champs, which serves everything from Tex-Mex cuisine and design-your-own pizzas to seafood dishes, Caribbean fare, and legendary Dutch coffee and apple pie.