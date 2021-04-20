Where are you going?
Hotel Teatro

1100 14th Street
Website
Hotel Teatro

Denver might not immediately come to mind as a cultural destination, but the Performing Arts Complex is one of the largest in the world, with ten different venues. Take in a show, then retire across the street at Hotel Teatro, a Theatre District mainstay that will have you rethinking the city’s creative credentials. A 2014 renovation kept many of the 1911 Denver Tramway building’s original details, like the grand marble lobby entrance, but updated the aesthetic in other public spaces: The Study feels like a chic living room, with coffered ceilings, curio-filled bookshelves, and leather furnishings around a sandstone fireplace, while refreshed guest rooms have high ceilings, deep-soaking tubs, and mattresses thick enough to sink into. A nod to the old trolley fare, The Nickel restaurant serves locally sourced shareable plates and barrel-aged cocktails—pace yourself so you can wake early and borrow a cruiser bike to explore nearby Larimer Square the next morning. Note that dogs are especially welcome with no fees or weight limit, and the staff can arrange for an in-room massage or a “pawdicure” at a neighborhood pet spa.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

