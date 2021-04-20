Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden
Commissioned in the 18th century by August the Strong, designed by Zwinger architect Matthäus Daniel Pöppelmann, and restored to its former glory in 1995, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski is one of Dresden’s shining accommodations. Located right next to the Royal Palace, it once served as the residence of the Saxon crown princes—a fact that’s still evident in the hotel’s refined atmosphere and elegant style. The rooms—more than 200 in all, including 31 suites—are spacious and lavishly decorated, complete with sophisticated furnishings and views of either the Semperopera, the Royal Palace, or the Dresden Zwinger. Equally luxurious are the French-inspired Palais Bistro, the dapper Karl May Bar, and the spa, which was renovated in 2018 to include a pool, sauna, steam room, and fitness center. Additionally, guests can look forward to a concierge service that can arrange tickets to pretty much anything, as well as an ice-skating rink in the courtyard during the winter months.