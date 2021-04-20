Capital Capitol Lodging
When you only have one evening to spend in D.C., you'd better make it count, and checking in to the Hotel Tabard Inn will do just that. Opened in 1922, the hotel has 40 elegantly appointed sleeping rooms in which no two are exactly the same. Top tier cuisine is available at the restaurant, and you can take breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner (or all four) at your leisure. When the time comes to unwind, saunter up to the bar and order one of the various handcrafted libations from the onsite mixologists. Then, with drink in hand, feel free to wander the grounds from the outdoor patio area, to the upstairs dining room, and on back down to the foyer and multiple sitting areas, all while mixing and mingling with an array of fellow travelers. The Hotel Tabard Inn, while teeming with history and tales to tell, and with all it's elegance and amenities, is firmly planted in the present.