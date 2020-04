Art Hotels: Hotel Silken Puerta América, Madrid

by Jocelyn C. Zuckerman Famed French architect Jean Nouvel gets credit for the bold exterior, while a different design studio dreamed up each of the hotel’s 12 floors. Step out on the seventh to find Ron Arad’s space-age curves, on the 10th for the minimalism of Arata Isozaki, or on the 11th for Javier Mariscal and Fernando Salas’s animal-pelt walls. From $170. 34/917-445-400, hoteles-silken.com . This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.