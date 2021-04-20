Hotel Santa Teresa Rio–MGallery by Sofitel R. Alm. Alexandrino, 660 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20241-260, Brazil

Hotel Santa Teresa Rio–MGallery by Sofitel Located in one of Rio’s trendiest neighborhoods, Hotel Santa Teresa offers an alternative to the beach hotel scene—with all the amenities you’d expect from an MGallery by Sofitel property. The converted coffee plantation house feels both historic and contemporary, with wood-beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, and lush tropical gardens. The 44 guest rooms mix botanical prints, designer furniture, and crisp white linens with local materials like tropical woods, coconut fiber, and raw cotton; all offer Nespresso machines, some have bathtubs, and Deluxes and Suites feature more space and a balcony overlooking the mountains. (The Royal Suite features a grand piano, too.) Elsewhere in the hotel, the chic, romantically lit Térèze restaurant mixes upscale French fare with local ingredients and Bossa Nova flavors, while the buzzy Bar dos Descasadoes features live music and DJs on the weekends. After an afternoon spent exploring the cobblestone streets of Santa Teresa, indulge in a massage or facial at Le Spa, or take in the city views from the elegant pool area.