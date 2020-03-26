Hotel San Cristóbal
Southern Baja has a stunning new addition–the San Cristóbal–located an hour north of bustling Los Cabos
and 10mins from the little magical town of Todos Santos. The hotel is the first international project by my all-time favorite hotel guys, Bunkhouse
. I've been to this particular part of Baja too many times to count. I've always had a very special connection to the area; it's rugged landscape with the occasional picture perfect cactus, and more than anything, the immediate freedom I feel from the rest of the world, the minute I land. I was protective of new buildings there, but I knew if anybody would do it with integrity, Bunkhouse would. Just like all other Bunkhouse properties, the Hotel San Crisóbal taps respectfully into the local community. Guests are encouraged to get a sense of place through local-led wellness activities, yoga, hiking, surfing
, etc. Visitors can even foster a local Baja rescue dog during their stay; which–ahem–lead to a happily wagging, three-legged addition to our flight back to the States. The hotel is a great size. It only has 32 guest rooms, all designed slightly different. The look is minimalist, beachy, and a bit 70s. The insane tilework throughout the property will make you want to tile (or re-tile) every available surface upon your return home. Visual candy abounds throughout all in-and outdoor spaces; luckily there's also–in true Bunkhouse fashion–a perfectly curated store on property.