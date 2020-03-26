Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel San Cristóbal

N° Km 54+ 23300 800, México 19, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 612 175 1530
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal Todos Santos Mexico

Hotel San Cristóbal

Southern Baja has a stunning new addition–the San Cristóbal–located an hour north of bustling Los Cabos and 10mins from the little magical town of Todos Santos. The hotel is the first international project by my all-time favorite hotel guys, Bunkhouse. I've been to this particular part of Baja too many times to count. I've always had a very special connection to the area; it's rugged landscape with the occasional picture perfect cactus, and more than anything, the immediate freedom I feel from the rest of the world, the minute I land. I was protective of new buildings there, but I knew if anybody would do it with integrity, Bunkhouse would. Just like all other Bunkhouse properties, the Hotel San Crisóbal taps respectfully into the local community. Guests are encouraged to get a sense of place through local-led wellness activities, yoga, hiking, surfing, etc. Visitors can even foster a local Baja rescue dog during their stay; which–ahem–lead to a happily wagging, three-legged addition to our flight back to the States. The hotel is a great size. It only has 32 guest rooms, all designed slightly different. The look is minimalist, beachy, and a bit 70s. The insane tilework throughout the property will make you want to tile (or re-tile) every available surface upon your return home. Visual candy abounds throughout all in-and outdoor spaces; luckily there's also–in true Bunkhouse fashion–a perfectly curated store on property.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay