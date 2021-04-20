Hotel Saint Germain
Miss TicParis is a fantastic place to find interesting art in the unlikeliest places. I came upon this fun bookstore door displaying one of Miss Tic's famous stenciled ladies in the neighborhood of St. Germain. It uses a quote written by the experimental French author, Marguerite Duras, that loosely translates to "Make a word, the beautiful lover of a sentence" — apropos for a neighborhood that once served as a hub for the literary community. As you become more aware of the local street artists, the more you'll discover as you roam the streets of Paris.
