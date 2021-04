Hotel Sacher Salzburg

Perched on the banks of the Salzach River, Salzburg ’s grande dame drips with old-world charm thanks to a stunning collection of antiques, crystal chandeliers, and fine art. But the guest rooms, many of which were refurbished in 2016 for the hotel’s 150th anniversary, expertly marry traditional elegance with a modern touch: toile wall coverings and opulent drapery soften high-tech amenities like flat-screen TVs, DVD players, and iPod docks, and marble bathrooms come stocked with the hotel’s own line of chocolate-scented toiletries. A stay here is incomplete without a slice of the eponymous cake, served with a dollop of whipped cream in the atmospheric café. Preface it with refined Austrian fare in the oak-paneled and antler-festooned Zirbelzimmer Restaurant, or grilled meats and fish at the folksy Salzachgrill. Afterward, enjoy a nightcap in the denlike bar, which spills out onto a riverside terrace.