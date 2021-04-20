Hotel Sacher Salzburg
Schwarzstraße 5-7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
| +43 662 889770
Photo courtesy of Hotel Sacher Salzburg
Hotel Sacher SalzburgPerched on the banks of the Salzach River, Salzburg’s grande dame drips with old-world charm thanks to a stunning collection of antiques, crystal chandeliers, and fine art. But the guest rooms, many of which were refurbished in 2016 for the hotel’s 150th anniversary, expertly marry traditional elegance with a modern touch: toile wall coverings and opulent drapery soften high-tech amenities like flat-screen TVs, DVD players, and iPod docks, and marble bathrooms come stocked with the hotel’s own line of chocolate-scented toiletries. A stay here is incomplete without a slice of the eponymous cake, served with a dollop of whipped cream in the atmospheric café. Preface it with refined Austrian fare in the oak-paneled and antler-festooned Zirbelzimmer Restaurant, or grilled meats and fish at the folksy Salzachgrill. Afterward, enjoy a nightcap in the denlike bar, which spills out onto a riverside terrace.
almost 7 years ago
Hotel Sacher: Jewel on the Salzach
Hotel Sacher is synonymous for Austrian luxury. Their Salzburg location is just another example of how deserving they are of their loyal guests who know that the Sacher’s timeless elegance remains unchallenged. Sitting on the right bank of Salzach River, the Hotel Sacher boasts four grand terraces and rooms that exclusively face the historic city. You can marvel at the lofty skyline from your bed, or while enjoying a cup of coffee and a delicious piece of the Original Sachertorte. As Salzburg’s only historic Grand Hotel, the Hotel Sacher has an air of established excellence, while offering you the comforts of the most modern amenities.