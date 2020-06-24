Where are you going?
Hotel Renew

129 Paoakalani Ave., Honolulu
Website
| +1 808-687-7700
Hotel Renew

With its shiny black surfaces and gray-on-gray color scheme, this sleek little hotel set back on a busy Waikiki corner would be at home in any major city. Only here, the front desk clerk cheerfully hands out beach towels and boogie boards. Despite the $25 per day mandatory “amenity fee,” Hotel Renew, with its location one block from the beach, is still one of the better deals in town. Rooms are spiffy, the Wi-Fi is speedy, and a daily breakfast is included in the rate. Many guests are business travelers, and sure enough, the hotel is a fine choice for visitors who need a crash pad and not much more.
By Deborah Dunn , AFAR Contributor

