Hôtel Regyn's Montmartre 18 Place des Abbesses

In Montmartre: not just a room-with-a-view, but a pillow-with-a-view No matter how often the Parisian cityscape is praised and photographed, it's never a let-down to behold it in person...especially if you get to claim it as "yours" from your very own room-with-a-view. With narrow streets and dense population, it's not often that you can actually find lodging that looks out over the city, but make your way up the hill in Montmartre to the Hôtel Regyn's, and you'll be able to fall asleep and wake up to the Eiffel Tower presiding over a sea of mansard roofs.



The toile-walled rooms may be cozy, the windows won't always block out all of the noise on a summer night, and the elevator is minuscule--but this is normal for most Parisian hotels. The view and being-in-the-middle-of-it-all make up for these 'petits inconvénients.'



Reserve one of the 'privilege rooms' on the top floors of this small hotel on the leafy Place des Abbesses, and you'll never forget the panorama from the comfort of your pillow. The crowds on the steps beneath the immense Sacré-Coeur basilica can be stifling, but just a few blocks away, a village atmosphere still prevails, and it's all at your feet when you stay here...

