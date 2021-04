Overlooking the Heart of Munich

Hotel Prinz is in the unique position of overlooking Munich and the Isar River—not an easy feat in a mostly flat city. Located in Haidhausen, which is often referred to as the "French Quarter," here you can enjoy the views on a tree-lined walkway, rent bikes from the hotel, explore the Deutsches Museum, or enjoy a beer at the nearby Nockherberg beer garden. Then, when you're seeking tranquility, return to your room for a quiet night sleep.