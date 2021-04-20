Hotel Principe di Savoia Piazza della Repubblica, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy

Sleep like a Prince The lap of luxury. Nothing beats the Principe di Savoia, a historic Milanese hotel with over 85 years of history, for a weekend of pampering. The richly hued rooms look and smell delicious. The plump pillows lull you to sleep. In fact, all amenities are tops, including the fabulous Acqua di Parma soaps and five-star blow dryer. The Club 10 on the top floor has a rooftop gym and pool that overlooks the entire city, perfect for a sunrise swim.



The Principe has an amazing attention to detail, best shown in its morning breakfast buffet, a cornucopia of delicacies from around the world, but should you have any dietary concerns, the Principe makes sure you are well taken care of.



