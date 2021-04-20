Hotel Praia Ipanema

A Room With A View

Rio de Janeiro is a destination that demands spending extra for a spectacular location. In Rio that means splurging on a room with a beach view, whether it be Ipanema or Copacabana. There's nothing like standing on your balcony and overlooking the majestic beaches and dramatic rock skylines of Rio. The convenience of simply walking across the street to get to the sand is priceless as well. If the sand's not enough, the constant rotation of snack vendors, cold beer and caiparinhna hawkers and the smell grilled meat stands in close proximity to your hotel should be plenty of reason to break the bank and go beachside in Rio de Janeiro.