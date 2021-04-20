Where are you going?
Hotel Praia Ipanema

Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 2141-4949
Spontaneous Samba

While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored dancers and a group of drummers parading down the boulevard and attracting a growing crowd of onlookers and partiers. I soon became one of the revelers and followed them all the way to Copacabana. The spontaneous outbreak of Samba was one of the highlights of Rio de Janeiro, especially since it wasn't even close to Carnival.
By Dijedal

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Zero Guilt Beach Treat

Globos are the perfect treat for the Rio beach bum worried about maintaining the perfect beach body. These treats are filling and savory puffed rice doughnuts, that have few calories and big flavor. So if you are hungry on Ipanema or Copacabana and don't want to feel the guilt of eating grilled cheese, steak sandwiches or ice cream, just grab a pack or two of Globos and snack worry free. Nobody's counting all the sugary Caipirinhas or cold Antarticas.
Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

A Room With A View

Rio de Janeiro is a destination that demands spending extra for a spectacular location. In Rio that means splurging on a room with a beach view, whether it be Ipanema or Copacabana. There's nothing like standing on your balcony and overlooking the majestic beaches and dramatic rock skylines of Rio. The convenience of simply walking across the street to get to the sand is priceless as well. If the sand's not enough, the constant rotation of snack vendors, cold beer and caiparinhna hawkers and the smell grilled meat stands in close proximity to your hotel should be plenty of reason to break the bank and go beachside in Rio de Janeiro.

