Hotel Praia Ipanema

Fiasco

Fly all the way down to Rio de Janeiro, book a sweet room across the street from the legendary Ipenema beach and the first day it's actually chilly and raining. Oh well, just head to the rooftop bar, get acquainted with the local beers and get an overview of the surroundings. The day wasn't a total loss, I consulted the guidebook for off beach activities and headed up to Santa Teresa for colonial atmosphere and a great meal at Bar do Mineiro. The sun did come out the next day and all was right with the world again.