Hotel Praia Ipanema
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
| +55 21 2141-4949
LeblonFrom the rooftop of Hotel Praia Ipanema you can view the fabulous beaches of Leblon and Ipenema on top of the world. Praia Ipanema straddles the boarder of Leblon and Ipanema, so you can easily experience both stetches of this urban oasis. Rio de Janeiro is the ultimate city destination, providing beaches, chic shopping and dining, varied cultural influences, unmatched nightlfe, urban jungle and sprinklings of colonial architecture. Rio must conform to its dramatic landscape, creating soaring views from high vistas and unique neighborhoods over and around every fold in the earth.
almost 7 years ago
Fiasco
Fly all the way down to Rio de Janeiro, book a sweet room across the street from the legendary Ipenema beach and the first day it's actually chilly and raining. Oh well, just head to the rooftop bar, get acquainted with the local beers and get an overview of the surroundings. The day wasn't a total loss, I consulted the guidebook for off beach activities and headed up to Santa Teresa for colonial atmosphere and a great meal at Bar do Mineiro. The sun did come out the next day and all was right with the world again.