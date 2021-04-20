Hotel PortoBay Liberdade
Steps away from boutique-lined Avenida da Liberdade, PortoBay Liberdade is an urbane yet unstuffy boutique hotel designed by Lisbon-native architect Frederico Valsassina, who carefully preserved the building’s historic facade while incorporating stylish details throughout. The 98 rooms are refuges from the frenetic energy of the street beyond the hotel’s doors with creamy color schemes, billowing curtains, and smart TVs for winding down after a day spent seeing the sights. The rooftop is kitted out with plush wicker furniture, crisp white umbrellas, and wood decking, creating a comfortable scene that doesn’t compete with city views. Stop by the hotel bar, Deck 7, for traditional Portuguese cuisine (the staff recommends the Prego, a beef sandwich served on bolo do caco
) and a glass of local wine.