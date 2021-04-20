L'Hôtel Port-Royal
Staying in a historic hotel can often mean sacrificing elbow room for character. Not so at L’Hôtel Port-Royal, an all-suite property in the heart of lower Old Québec that dates back to the 1860s. Care was taken to retain the original brick-and-stone walls in almost all of the rooms, while the neutral, contemporary fixtures and bedding embrace modern luxury. There’s also plenty of space to spread out: All rooms have at least a kitchenette with microwave and fridge, while some have full kitchens with a cooktop stove—a really helpful amenity for families and those on extended stays. If you’ve got extended relatives in tow, opt for the 3,200-square-foot suite just across the street, with a 2,000-square-foot terrace and four bedrooms with huge en-suite bathrooms. Rent the entire suite or individual rooms, B&B style, then head over to the pub overlooking the fountain at Place de la FAO.