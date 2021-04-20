Where are you going?
When the Polonia Palace Hotel opened in 1913, it was among the best addresses in Warsaw. It fell into disrepair following World War II but, after an extensive, two-year restoration, reopened in 2005 in all its former glory. Today, the rooms (which were refreshed again in 2010) are spacious and luxurious, with plush beds and elegant decor. Equally impressive are the breakfasts, which feature an array of hot and cold options plus free-flowing champagne, all served in an elegant space overlooking busy Aleje Jerozolimskie Street. Watch Warsaw’s morning life go by, then walk down the street to the “other” palace—the Palace of Culture and Science—and ride the elevator to the top for a bird’s-eye view of the city.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

