Hotel Patagonico Puerto Varas

Klenner 349, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
| +56 65 220 1000
Stay in Comfortable Luxury at Puerto Varas' Hotel Patagonico
Located in Chile's Los Lagos Region, an area filled with lakes and volcanoes, and situated right atop Lake Llanquihue, Hotel Patagonico is a beautiful haven of warmth and comfort tucked in an area known for its adventure sports and activities.

With a full spa, a peaceful outdoor garden area and a luxe, earthy interior that uses decor like neutral linens and branches to only enhance the area's natural beauty, Hotel Patagonico is a resting place situated in the gateway to Patagonia.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

