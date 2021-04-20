Hotel Park Bergen
Spanning two historic buildings on a hill just a few blocks from the Grieg Hall, family-run Hotel Park Bergen is a fine example of the Scandinavian knack for blending history with modern design. The 1890 main building and an 1880 annex across the street were built for wealthy merchants and retain their 19th-century architecture, but the 35 rooms are bright and comfortable, mixing traditional furnishings and antiques with contemporary armchairs and fun pops of color and pattern; upper floors, especially the top-floor suite, offer gorgeous views overlooking the city and mountains. Rainbow-hued seating in the stylish lobby provides a perfect perch for enjoying a classically Norwegian breakfast buffet, serving homemade granola, fresh-baked breads, and smoked trout and herring, or an evening glass of wine next to the fireplace.