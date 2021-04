Centrally Located Haven

It doesn't get more central than this. Just a stone's throw from the Oaxaca city Zocalo, Hotel Parador San Miguel has lovely, cozy rooms and a charming patio with plants and birdcages. The hotel has 23 rooms on three floors, each uniquely decorated with Mexican handicrafts and tiles. The on-site El Andariego restaurant offers local specialties, but there are many other choices close by.