Hotel Palacio Guendulain in Pamplona, Spain

Situated in the heart of Pamplona, Palacio Guendulain hosted Queen Isabel II when she visited in 1845. The 25-room hotel is still fit for royalty—with a stone facade, an inner courtyard, and displays of vintage carriages.Doubles from $176 ($1,110 during San Fermín ), Zapateria 53, 34/948-225-522. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.