Hotel Palacio Guendulain
Calle de Zapatería, 53, 31001 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
| +34 948 22 55 42
Photo courtesy of Hotel Palacio Guendulain
Hotel Palacio Guendulain in Pamplona, SpainSituated in the heart of Pamplona, Palacio Guendulain hosted Queen Isabel II when she visited in 1845. The 25-room hotel is still fit for royalty—with a stone facade, an inner courtyard, and displays of vintage carriages.
Doubles from $176 ($1,110 during San Fermín), Zapateria 53, 34/948-225-522. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.