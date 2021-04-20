Where are you going?
Hotel Palacio Guendulain

Calle de Zapatería, 53, 31001 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Website
| +34 948 22 55 42
Situated in the heart of Pamplona, Palacio Guendulain hosted Queen Isabel II when she visited in 1845. The 25-room hotel is still fit for royalty—with a stone facade, an inner courtyard, and displays of vintage carriages.

Doubles from $176 ($1,110 during San Fermín), Zapateria 53, 34/948-225-522. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.
By Adam Fischer , AFAR Contributor

