Hotel Original

8 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75011 Paris, France
| +33 1 47 00 91 50
A Fairy Tale Night in Paris Paris France
A Fairy Tale Night in Paris

Fashion designer Stella Cadente has a wild imagination, one which she explored full tilt when she was asked to design the rooms in the right bank's recently renovated Hotel Original. Upon entering the 19th century building, situated between Bastille and the Place des Vosges, you leave behind Haussmannian architecture for an offbeat, fairy tale world of floating octopi, fiber optic cables, sparkles and luminous colors. It's where the fantasy worlds of Lewis Carroll and Hans Christian Andersen intersect for an otherworldly experience, palpable in each room. The Crystal Queen room, pictured above, was designed to reflect a queen's den - spangled with rhinestones and crystals, a majestic headboard and throne-like armchair. The rooms are a bit wild but perfect for those with their heads in the clouds and looking for a truly unique stay.

For the best views of Paris, request one of the seven attic rooms.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

