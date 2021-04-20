Hotel Odinsve
Þórsgötu 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
| +354 511 6200
Embrace Scandinavian ComfortWarm, welcoming, and sleek - all at the same time. Hotel Odinsve in central Reykjavik made for a comfortable base of exploration, and served as an excellent introduction to Icelandic hospitality. Our room was very well appointed, the staff were courteous and attentive, and SNAPS Restaurant, as I've noted in another highlight, is one of the best eateries in town.
Bonus; as expensive as Iceland can be - it's a pricey place compared to most of Europe - Hotel Odinsve's rates are quite decent.
We stayed here on our first and last nights in Iceland, and plan on doing so the next time we visit.