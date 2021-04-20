Where are you going?
Hotel Number One

Jaglana 4, 80-749 Gdańsk, Poland
Website
| +48 58 717 80 10
Hotel Number One Poland

Hotel Number One

Launched in 2017, this pleasant hotel offers excellent value for your money, including a variety of comforts above its three-star designation. Guests can look forward to a swimming pool, fitness center, and spa, as well as contemporary rooms and a convenient location (just over 500 yards from Długi Targ but removed from the crowds in the Old Town). Popular with everyone from businesspeople to vacationing families to international tourists, the hotel also offers an easygoing atmosphere and multilingual receptionists who are always on hand to help.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

