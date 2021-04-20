Hotel NH Parque Central 267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba

Havana at 8 am Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the light changes hour by hour, it slides in between the buildings, highlighting new colors, turning others darker the shadows. It's a city that's "bright" by default ... like Mother Nature just dipped a giant paintbrush into 20 colors and then splatter painted it all.