Hotel Nelligan
106 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z3, Canada
| +1 514-788-2040
The Best Hotel in Old MontrealNamed after a famous Montreal poet, the Nelligan exudes European elegance but with a twist that only Old Montreal can offer.
The building itself is over 100 years old, and it's located just steps from historic Place Royale—the first public square in the city—and the lively bars of Rue Saint-Paul. The location simply doesn't get any better. And the rooms are modern, spacious, and comfortable, offering a perfect retreat on the odd rainy day.
Make sure to visit the famous terrace on the top floor, for spectacular views of Old Montreal and the port.
almost 7 years ago
Old Montreal's Hotel Nelligan
Hotel Nelligan, Montreal’s luxurious boutique hotel, sits conveniently in the historic district of Old Montreal, a quaint area of cobbled streets and some of the oldest architecture in North America. Blazing fireplaces, down comforters, exposed brick walls and glass showers replicate the fanciful nature of its surroundings. On the streets are antiquated restaurants; which seat a limited amount of guests because in Montreal food is a social affair, meant to be enjoyed with friends instead of on the go. Though locals may look forward to the spring, I suggest visiting during the holiday season when rooftops are dripped in sparkling lights, doors are decked with wreaths and there is a hush to this charmingly European city.