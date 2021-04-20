Old Montreal's Hotel Nelligan

Hotel Nelligan, Montreal’s luxurious boutique hotel, sits conveniently in the historic district of Old Montreal, a quaint area of cobbled streets and some of the oldest architecture in North America. Blazing fireplaces, down comforters, exposed brick walls and glass showers replicate the fanciful nature of its surroundings. On the streets are antiquated restaurants; which seat a limited amount of guests because in Montreal food is a social affair, meant to be enjoyed with friends instead of on the go. Though locals may look forward to the spring, I suggest visiting during the holiday season when rooftops are dripped in sparkling lights, doors are decked with wreaths and there is a hush to this charmingly European city.