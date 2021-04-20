Hotel Monterey Kyoto
A British-themed property inspired by Kyoto’s sister city of Edinburgh, Hotel Monterey caters to travelers seeking more modern comforts than typically provided at a ryokan. Tartan makes an appearance, as do bookshelves lined with old tomes and dainty tea sets in The Library, the hotel’s café and bar. There’s even a recreation of a London chapel in the courtyard, complete with stained glass, wooden pews, and a bell tower. Guestrooms wouldn’t be out of place in a British hotel, save for the quality green tea, electric hot-water dispensers, and Toto toilets with built-in bidets, but the restaurants trend a little more traditional, with one serving French fare and the other multi-course, kaiseki
-style dinners. On the top floor, guests can also enjoy a spa, which features views of the city as well as hot baths filled with natural spring water.