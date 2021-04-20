Hôtel Mont-Blanc
Located on a quiet corner in the center of town, this iconic five-star hotel has been hosting nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts since 1849, long before the well-heeled began flocking to Chamonix to ski. In 2010, it was purchased by one of the Taittinger champagne heirs and underwent a significant renovation in 2013, emerging with a sophisticated redesign by Sybille de Margerie (who also worked on the Mandarin Oriental in Paris and Cheval Blanc in Courchevel). Now, contemporary accents and bright pops of fuchsia punch up the classic Savoy architecture—think cerused wood paneling, upholstered headboards, faux-fur throws, and flat-screen televisions. Nearly all of the 40 clean-lined guest rooms offer breathtaking views of Mont Blanc and the mountains, and two top-floor suites have their own saunas. The heated indoor-outdoor pool and Jacuzzi and Clarins spa are guest favorites, but you’d be wise to spend your après-ski time in the hotel’s lounge, where the Taittinger flows to the tunes of a sleek black piano.