Hotel Monaco Alexandria, A Kimpton Hotel

Boutique hotel in the heart of Old Town
Located across from Market Square the Hotel Monaco
Alexandria is ideally situated for exploring all the Old Town Alexandria has to offer. Rooms are spacious with playful touches throughout and the feather soft bed is the perfect respite whether your day was spent taking in the historic sites or shopping Alexandria's independent boutiques. Enjoy the wine social each evening in the colorful peacock hued lobby or take advantage of the complimentary bikes to explore Old Town's cobblestone streets.