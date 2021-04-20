Where are you going?
Hotel Monaco Alexandria, A Kimpton Hotel

480 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-549-6080
Boutique hotel in the heart of Old Town Alexandria Virginia United States
Located across from Market Square the Hotel Monaco Alexandria is ideally situated for exploring all the Old Town Alexandria has to offer. Rooms are spacious with playful touches throughout and the feather soft bed is the perfect respite whether your day was spent taking in the historic sites or shopping Alexandria's independent boutiques. Enjoy the wine social each evening in the colorful peacock hued lobby or take advantage of the complimentary bikes to explore Old Town's cobblestone streets.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

