Hotel Moments Budapest
Housed in an elegant 1880s edifice that has served as a bank, an office building, and a movie theater (allegedly Budapest’s first), Hotel Moments was renovated and launched as a boutique hotel in 2016. The 99 rooms range in size from 225 to 850 square feet, and have contemporary decor and luxury touches such as herringbone wood floors, rain showers, and crushed-velvet bed runners. Particularly impressive is the Basilica Suite, which offers a bird’s eye view of Saint Stephen’s Basilica through skylights in its angled ceilings—even in the bathroom. There’s also a small fitness center with a sauna as well as a chic restaurant, Bistro Fine, where you can taste Hungarian and international wines without hestitation thanks to a state-of-the-art dispenser that opens bottles without allowing air into them.