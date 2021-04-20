Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Moments Budapest

Budapest, Andrássy út 8, 1061 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 611 7005
Hotel Moments Budapest Budapest Hungary
Hotel Moments Budapest Budapest Hungary
Hotel Moments Budapest Budapest Hungary
Hotel Moments Budapest Budapest Hungary

Hotel Moments Budapest

Housed in an elegant 1880s edifice that has served as a bank, an office building, and a movie theater (allegedly Budapest’s first), Hotel Moments was renovated and launched as a boutique hotel in 2016. The 99 rooms range in size from 225 to 850 square feet, and have contemporary decor and luxury touches such as herringbone wood floors, rain showers, and crushed-velvet bed runners. Particularly impressive is the Basilica Suite, which offers a bird’s eye view of Saint Stephen’s Basilica through skylights in its angled ceilings—even in the bathroom. There’s also a small fitness center with a sauna as well as a chic restaurant, Bistro Fine, where you can taste Hungarian and international wines without hestitation thanks to a state-of-the-art dispenser that opens bottles without allowing air into them.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points