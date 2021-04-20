Hotel Moliceiro
15 Rua Doutor Barbosa de Magalhães
| +351 234 377 400
Hotel Moliceiro along the canalThis 4 stars hotel is quite surprising. Beside the ordinary designed hotel rooms, this hotel offers various of themed rooms; If you want to spend the night in a Chanel suite (like in the picture) Moroccan suite, Zen suite or a New York or Paris styled one, you just need to ask, or make sure to book in advance.
My favorite rooms were the eco ones, no carpets but cleaned waxed wooden floors gave the room a very fresh breezy feel. I must admit it was quite a refreshing theme and I like the fact the hotel is thinking ahead and in advance for people who suffer from allergies.
It is very well situated alongside the canal in the old city of Aveiro, walking distance from the market and the old part of the city.