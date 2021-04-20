Hotel Miró
Mazarredo Zumarkalea, 77, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
| +34 946 61 18 80
Hotel MiróHotel Miró is located kitty-corner from El Gug (the Guggenheim). The property's minimalist, sleek interior was created by Barcelona fashion icon Antonio Miró and it is a member of Design Hotels.
Apart from conveying a great sense of place, what made my heart beat a little faster, is their extensive collection of intriguing contemporary photography, featured prominently throughout the public areas and suites. No wonder the art and design crowd loves staying here! It is definitely one of my favorites in Bilbao.
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.