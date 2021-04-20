Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Miró

Mazarredo Zumarkalea, 77, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Website
| +34 946 61 18 80
Hotel Miró Bilbo Spain
Hotel Miró Bilbo Spain
Hotel Miró Bilbo Spain
Hotel Miró Bilbo Spain
Check Availability >

Hotel Miró

Hotel Miró is located kitty-corner from El Gug (the Guggenheim). The property's minimalist, sleek interior was created by Barcelona fashion icon Antonio Miró and it is a member of Design Hotels.

Apart from conveying a great sense of place, what made my heart beat a little faster, is their extensive collection of intriguing contemporary photography, featured prominently throughout the public areas and suites. No wonder the art and design crowd loves staying here! It is definitely one of my favorites in Bilbao.
____________________________
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points