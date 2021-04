students on a break, Guanajuato

The colonial mining city of Guanajuato is often compared to someplace ELSE: Toledo in Spain, the hilltowns of Italy or the south of France...But Guanajuato has a flavor all its own in central Mexico ...My wife and I spent a happy few days here--climate refugees from Seattle in December: wandering serpentine streets among color-dotted hills, plazas full of art-students, musicians under the stars...