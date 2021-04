Morning Coffee With A View

Imagine being able to sip flavorful Guatemalan coffee while taking in the view of Volcán Agua, which changes color from dark green in the morning to an almost purple at dusk. Rent the Grand Suite at Meson Panza Verde and you can. Established in 1986 as Antigua 's first boutique hotel, Meson Panza Verde's "Grand Suite" is huge and beautiful and only $250 during low season (Summer), which is still an amazing time to be here. A room like this in other countries could garner anywhere from $1000-$5,000 a night. www.panzaverde.com