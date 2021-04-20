Hotel ME Madrid Reina Victoria
Plaza Sta. Ana, 14, 28012 Madrid, Spain
| +34 917 01 60 00
Luxurious Sleeping, Fantastic Drinking in the Center of MadridThe ME Madrid, in the heart of the Santa Ana Plaza, takes the cake when it comes to service with a smile.
The hotel’s appointed Aura Manager will ensure that every moment of your stay is relaxing and enjoyable.
The quality of rooms is superior to surrounding hotels, and the location is unbeatable. If you’re a night owl and enjoy the view, ask for a room overlooking the plaza, otherwise the long nights can be noisy!
ME is also home to one of the best rooftop bars in Madrid - The Roof - a chic and urban space where the ultra famous of Madrid meet to drink and dance the night away.
Glass partitions between sofa seating give the illusion of utter privacy even in the open air. A Madrid must.
Image courtesy of ME Madrid.