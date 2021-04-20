Hotel Majestic
Passeig de Gràcia, 68, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 88 17 17
Go 5 star at a historic Barcelona hotelConveniently located to Barcelona attractions like La Pedrera, Sagrada Familia, and Las Ramblas, Barcelona's Hotel Majestic is one of Barcelona's best known hotels. Opened in 1918, the hotel has survived numerous general strikes, the Rivera dictatorship, The Spanish Civil War ( poet Antonio Machado stayed here) and decades of the Franco dictatorship.
The hotel's Bar Majestic is an elegant, albeit expensive place to get a drink, and evenings has live piano music.
Summers the rooftop terrace is open for drinks and snacks.