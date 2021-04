From the Rooftop

I'm currently staying at the Madera Hotel in Kowloon, Hong Kong . It's a small boutique hotel with very nice modern rooms and friendly staff.The Panorama Lounge on the rooftop (29th floor) has spectacular views of the city. In fact, I booked this hotel based on 3 things:1. the very good reviews/ratings it's received2. close proximity to the MTR (underground train)3. the rooftop view :)