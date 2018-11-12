Hôtel l'Héliopic
Eschewing traditional alpine-chic decor for a fun midcentury vibe, Hôtel l’Héliopic turned heads when it opened next to the Aiguille du Midi cable car station in 2013. While public spaces pair punchy hues with bold geometric shapes, the 102 rooms that occupy two chaletlike buildings are a study in minimalism, conveying a sense of calm with gray-and-white bedding and furnishings and nothing in the way of decoration. All of the four room types (single, standard, superior, and family) have balconies and mountain views; for larger groups, there are also four nearby apartments, all with whirlpool baths, ski storage, personal wine coolers, and balconies or terraces. For kids, a leisure area with beanbag chairs offers a plush landing space for watching cartoons and savoring the spoils of the complimentary candy dispensers. Adults will find a playroom of their own at the spa, where you can choose between hot (a steam room, a tepidarium, a tearoom) and cold (a cold plunge, an ice cave) comfort.