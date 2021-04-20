Hotel LeVillage St Barth
Colline de St. Jean, St Barthelemy 97133
| +590 590 27 61 39
Photo courtesy of Jan Cervos, Hotel LeVillage / www.villagestjeanhotel.com
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8pm
Take the Plunge at LeVillageHotel LeVillage is a slice of Caribbean heaven; a family-run resort tucked into a tropical garden that offers access to one of the island's most exciting beaches at St Jean Bay, as well as many of the island's best shops, restaurants, and bars.
The property features cottages, suites and villas - equipped with their own pools - spectacular terraces with sweeping views of the bay, and one of the finest escapes on all of St Barths.