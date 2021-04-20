Where are you going?
Hotel LeVillage St Barth

Colline de St. Jean, St Barthelemy 97133
| +590 590 27 61 39
Take the Plunge at LeVillage Saint Barthélemy

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8pm

Take the Plunge at LeVillage

Hotel LeVillage is a slice of Caribbean heaven; a family-run resort tucked into a tropical garden that offers access to one of the island's most exciting beaches at St Jean Bay, as well as many of the island's best shops, restaurants, and bars.

The property features cottages, suites and villas - equipped with their own pools - spectacular terraces with sweeping views of the bay, and one of the finest escapes on all of St Barths.




By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
