Hôtel Le Saint-Paul

86 Rue Grande, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Website
| +33 4 93 32 65 25
Hôtel Le Saint-Paul

Housed in a refurbished 16th-century residential building, Hôtel Le Saint-Paul is a beautiful old lodging in the heart of St-Paul-de-Vence, a hillside medieval town characterized by winding cobblestone roads and sea views. The 16 accommodations are gorgeously decorated with patterned drapery, marble bathrooms, and period antiques; all are air-conditioned, and many have views out over charming streets. Equally atmospheric is the fine-dining restaurant thanks to its elegant table settings and shaded outdoor courtyard. Happily, 24-hour room service is available, unusual for a small boutique property in this part of the world. There’s just one catch: The hotel closes seasonally from November 1 to March 31.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

