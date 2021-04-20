Hôtel Le Germain Montréal

Hotel Le Germain, Montreal

Le Germain Montreal closed for renovations in October 2018 and is expected to reopen in May 2019.

On a quiet street between McGill and Peel subway stations in downtown Montreal’s Golden Square Mile district, the boutique Hotel Le Germain evokes a feeling of calm amid chaos. The lobby's relaxing color palette of earthy browns and greens was apparently inspired by a visit to the Grand Canyon. Refurbished in 2009, ten years after the hotel opened, the minimalist monochrome rooms are pleasingly large, with splashes of color provided by wool throws and pillows designed by Québec’s Marie Saint Pierre. The bathrooms all have rainfall jet showers, and each room boasts a Nespresso coffee machine. Le Germain also offers guests free extras like Wi-Fi and newspapers, which are perfect to enjoy while curled up by the fireplace in the lobby. The "deluxe" continental breakfast includes buttery pastries and croissants.