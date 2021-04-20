Where are you going?
Hôtel Le Genève

1 Rue Cassini
Website
| +33 4 93 56 84 79
Hôtel Le Genève Nice France

Hôtel Le Genève

On the outskirts of Nice’s old town and a few blocks from the Promenade des Arts, Hôtel Le Genève is a modern city hotel that offers stylish accommodations at affordable rates. The decor here is particularly impressive for a middle-of-the-road hotel, with eclectic old lithographs and photos on the walls, while the restaurant features patterned floral wallpaper and lots of vintage knickknacks whimsically placed for extra decorative flair. By contrast, the rooms skew much more contemporary, with bright magenta drapery and a charcoal-dominant color scheme, plus sleek bathrooms with cube showers and glass bowl–style sinks.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

