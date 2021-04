Fashion Hotels: Hotel Le Bellechasse, Paris

A fairy-tale-like property near the Musée d’Orsay is one of three Paris hotels designed by Christian Lacroix. Dragonflies, astrological sym- bols, and fantastical creatures flew from Lacroix’s imagination onto the walls. From $364. 33/(0) 1-4550-2231. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.